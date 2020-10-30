Paige "Can't Deal With This Company Anymore" After WWE Superstar Twitch Accounts Get Banned

✖

Paige says that she “can’t deal with this company anymore” after WWE Superstar Twitch accounts are getting banned. Many different performers like AJ Styles, Cesaro, and Mia Yim have had to inform their communities on the platform that they’re hanging up their controllers for the moment. Paige discovered the news during the stream and had to fight back tears over the course of the cast. WWE had been saying that nothing huge would be changing in the immediate future for Superstars’ online presence. But, today’s events have to cast some doubt on those claims. Fans are not happy about the developments either and have shown their support for Paige on social media. A lot of good wrestlers have built their brands with YouTube channels, podcasts, or Twitch accounts entirely separate from the WWE apparatus. Macho T posted the clip below:

Fightful actually transcribed her comments and you can read them below: "There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I'll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday fucking crazy. I've honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I'm fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don't realize that this community isn't about subs.”

Heartbreaking to hear Paige open up about WWE / Twitch situations. WWE needs to make this right. pic.twitter.com/lJLdZAWVSR — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) October 30, 2020

“We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can't wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can't wrestle anymore because my neck is fucked. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge fucking void that I lost with wrestling,” she continued. “I couldn't wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It's such a wonderful place for me.”

"I understand if they're like, 'you're wrestling every day and doing shows every day,' but I'm an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I'm in my house going fucking crazy and I need something to keep me sane,” Paige added. “Twitch was my escape. Right now, I'm just sitting on my fucking ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a fucking job, and I am, but it doesn't mean I should be treated like fucking shit. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can't take away my Twitch too. I'm gonna keep streaming, we'll see how that goes.”

The Superstar also mentioned, ”I haven't been used on TV in a year. This is our fun and where we can be ourselves. That's why we're here and on Twitch. We also have a wonderful community. What's the pocket change we're getting compared to the billions these people are getting? We're not hurting anybody or doing anything harmful, we're just having a good time. People are on YouTube, have merchandise, wrestling schools, and Twitch gets taken down?"

