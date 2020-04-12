Seven Opponents The Undertaker Should Face in a Boneyard Match

The Undertaker blew fan expectations out of the water at WrestleMania 36 when he and AJ Styles battled in the cinematic Boneyard Match, culminating in “The Deadman” burying Styles under six feet of dirt. Taker gave a rare interview the following week, saying that he’d be happy to compete in that type of match again if the right opponent came along.

“Because that one was so successful it lends to that, but not to give myself a pat on the back, you gotta have the right players to do that,” he said at the time. “Guys that really understand their characters and really still rely on that part of the business, not just the athletic side of the business. I think more guys kind of lean that way now. Where for me that put me right back in my wheelhouse and AJ can work with a broom handle and put a four star match on.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So that got us thinking — who should his next Boneyard Match opponent be? Check out seven great options in the list below, and let us know your pick down in the comments!

Aleister Black

WWE hasn’t really done much with Black’s demonic undertones, but putting him in a cinematic-style of match with the king of supernatural imagery could bring out some new dimensions to his character. Plus getting the rub of working with “The Phenom” just feels right for Black.

Seth Rollins

Rollins’ “Monday Night Messiah” gimmick could be an excellent contrast for “The Deadman” — think the Heaven vs. Hell symbolism of Shawn Michaels vs. Taker at WrestleMania XXV. Plus Rollins has a posse that could either help him get a win or be target practice for Undertaker to mow down.

Bray Wyatt

We put Undertaker in Wyatt’s list, so it only feels right to have them switch places here!

Braun Strowman

Strowman’s entire gimmick centers around his unrivaled strength and unstoppable forward momentum. Putting him in a match where he can flip tractors, run through the sides of farmhouses and bash Undertaker with all matter of unorthodox weapons could be a ton of fun.

Edge

While his Last Man Standing match with Randy Orton wasn’t as well-received as some fans hoped, Edge is clearing putting a ton of thought into every angle he’s involved with. That type of dedication and attention to detail would thrive in a cinematic match, and he’s good years of history with Undertaker to play off of.

Jeff Hardy

We’ve all seen how great Hardy can be in these types of matches from his battles at The Hardy Compound. And now that Matt is gone from the company, it’s not hard to imagine WWE trying to recapture some of that magic with Jeff.

The Undisputed Era

This one would likely play out just like Undertaker’s battle with Styles and The Club, but it could give these four a massive rub if and when UE leave NXT for either Raw or SmackDown.