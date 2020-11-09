Former WWE Star Savio Vega Announced for The Undertaker's Final Farewell at Survivor Series

✖

This year's Survivor Series pay-per-view will feature a special "final farewell" segment for The Undertaker, celebrating his 30 years in the WWE. IWA Puerto Rico announced on Sunday that former WWE star Savio Vega will be present for the event, though it was not confirmed whether or not he'd be appearing on the show itself. Vega worked in the World Wrestling Federation from 1994-1999, first as the character Kwang and later as a member of The Nation of Domination and Los Boricuas. Backstage, Vega and Undertaker were both members of the Bone Street Krew — a friend group similar to The Kliq that included Yokozuna, The Godfather, The Godwinns and Rikishi.

Mark Calaway has not appeared on WWE television as The Undertaker since WrestleMania 36, and proclaimed at the end of The Last Ride documentary that he was effectively retired.

"My career, my legacy, speaks for itself. At the end of the day that's really all that matters," Calaway said during the episode. "And I have this other life that I need to go and experience and enjoy the fruits of my labor, enjoy the blessings that I have — my wife, my children."

"I believe I'm at a place now post-Boneyard, it's like I just one a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business," he added. "Here you are climbing on your motorcycle and taking off. There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion that went through my head. One of those being, are you happy enough with that? It was just a powerful moment, and you don't always necessarily get those. If there was ever a perfect to a career, that right there is it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency break glass, pull out The Undertaker, I would have to consider that. Never say never. But at this point in my life and my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring."

He concluded — "I've got a pit in my stomach right now (chuckles). This time the cowboy really rides away."

