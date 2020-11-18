Mondo Unveils WWE Posters Celebrating The Undertaker

✖

The Dead Man is easily one of the most memorable, striking wrestlers in the roster for World Wrestling Entertainment, and though Mark Calaway is "retired" from the squared circle, his legacy will continue for years to come and the fine folks at Mondo have put together two unique posters that honor the "Phenom". Releasing tomorrow for fans of posters and World Wrestling Entertainment, the posters focus on the Dead Man himself as well as one of his biggest matches which took place in 1996 as a part of WWE In Your House, which featured the Undertaker battling against Nick Foley's prolific alter ego in Mankind.

Mondo Posters has lent their amazing artistic talents to the world of entertainment time and time again, with their prints covering movies such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, horror movies, animated films, and classics that span every genre of the silver screen. On top of posters, Mondo has also dived into the likes of creating Tiki mugs, puzzles, figures, and a number of different mediums that have helped the company become more popular as time has gone on. While Mondo hasn't entered into the world of wrestling as often as movies, these upcoming posters are certainly looking to make up for lost time by shining the spotlight on one of the biggest professional wrestlers of all time!

Mondo News shared the first look at the posters of WWE's Undertaker, which will made available shortly beginning on November 19th with a limited run, like many of the other posters created by the company, so if you want to add these to your collection, you'll want to keep an eye out for the drop date:

Tomorrow. Two impossibly powerful posters celebrating @WWE 's undead uberstar The Undertaker, by @damnthedesign and @mattryantobin. 11/19 at 11am CT via The Drop. Details here: https://t.co/Fcn8UIgHOs pic.twitter.com/FCkgpgrvqI — MondoNews (@MondoNews) November 18, 2020

Undertaker: The Last Ride was a documentary that showed us brand new sides to Mark Calaway with a behind the scenes look at the latest years of of the "Dead Man's" career before he announced his retirement. Even though he says his time in the ring might be over, many Undertaker fans believe he is far from finished as a part of the on screen talent for the WWE!

Will you be trying to pick up these Undertaker posters this week? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!