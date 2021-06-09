WWE: The Undertaker Wishes He Could Work With Roman Reigns Right Now

✖

You can now add Undertaker to the growing list of WWE legends who are loving what Roman Reigns is doing right now in his current incarnation as "The Tribal Chief." "The Deadman" spoke with Sports Illustrated this week and praised Reigns' working, saying, "I'm so proud of where he is. The night of Survivor Series [last year], I went up to Roman and Jey and said, 'This is the most compelling story that we've done in a while.' And where he's been able to take it, it's so good. It's not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders."

"I think he's a great heel— coldhearted, calculated," he continued. "There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I'm really proud of him. I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special."

Undertaker and Reigns feuded up through WrestleMania 33 back in 2017. The second episode of Taker's The Last Ride documentary revealed that he initially viewed his match with Reigns as his retirement bout, but was so disappointed by his own performance in the match that he kept coming back while chasing the perfect send-off match. He didn't find it until his WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match With AJ Styles three years later.

"I don't regret anything. Was it perfect? No, we were in the moment and as live television performers, anything can happen," Reigns said during the episode. "To be able to do that, it's all coming back on his character and the responsibility he holds and succeeds at. If there is something that has to be done and a goal, the man gets it done, plain and simple. It couldn't have been easy. I can't imagine being at that decision or point in my career or life to where this is the last one. It's still hard to fathom."

That series culminated with Undertaker announcing his retirement from pro wrestling. He was given a final farewell at Survivor Series later in the year. That same night saw Reigns defeat then-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a battle between WWE's two world champions.

