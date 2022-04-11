Latest Update on WWE’s Plans for the Unified WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns unified the WWE and Universal Championships in the main event of WrestleMania 38, but it’s still unclear what the company plans to do with its top prize going forward. Reigns didn’t give any sort of hint as to what he’ll do next on the Raw after WrestleMania and only nodded at The Usos unifying the two tag team championships in the near future on SmackDown. It was reported long before WrestleMania that WWE didn’t really have a plan in unifying the two championships and would simply introduce a new one in order to still have top prizes on both shows.

But in a new update from The Mat Men Podcast‘s Andrew Zarian, it’s not even certain if that’s on the table. He said, “As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out (h/t Cageside Seats). “

The last time WWE unified its two world championships was in 2013 when Randy Orton combined the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships. A new championship belt wouldn’t be introduced until the following year and a new world title (the Universal Championship) wouldn’t pop up until the summer of 2016. However, that initial unification was when both Raw and SmackDown were being broadcast by NBCUniversal without any sort of brand split. SmackDown is now being broadcast under FOX and the brand split has stuck around since 2016.

Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to describe what was going through his mind as he saw Reigns hold both championships at the end of WrestleMania — “From every angle of this same moment, ALL TIME GREATNESS PERSONIFIED, ON DISPLAY FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD TO ACKNOWLEDGE! You may be asking ‘what was going through your mind(s)?’ I humbly submit that as this frame was captured, the mindset became, ‘every dream we had when we embarked on this journey together has been realized. Now, the truly exciting part … new dreams, new pursuits, new realizations of those visions.’ You’ve only seen us get started. Our ambitions cannot be contained!”