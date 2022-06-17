WWE's Viewpoint on Sasha Banks Situation Reportedly Revealed

The situation between WWE, Sasha Banks, and Naomi continues to play out mostly behind the scenes, but the newest reports regarding the issues between the two aren't great for those who hoped the two sides could work things out. In a new update from Mat Men's Andrew Zarian, On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, Zarian said that while WWE isn't happy about the situation, the company feels like they can move someone else into her space and keep moving. Zarian was then asked about the probability of Banks returning to WWE, and Zarian said "No...I don't see Sasha going back right now."

Zarian has not been able to confirm Banks' release but also said that he heard her attorneys were involved, saying "I cannot confirm that she's released, but...I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done." As of now, Banks is still listed on the WWE roster page.

When talking about WWE's view on the situation, Zarian said "In their minds, they could clone Sasha with somebody else and have her fit that role, and no problem. It is now a role you are playing. It's a role with mid-level actors. Everybody's a mid-level actor, except for a Roman Reigns, or a Brock Lesnar, or a Cody Rhodes. Those guys are the stars."

Banks nor Naomi have publicly commented on what's happening with WWE, and WWE hasn't said anything since they revealed the news on Monday Night Raw and then revealed the indefinite suspension of Banks and Naomi one SmackDown. They also revealed that a new tournament would decide the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but since the announcement, WWE hasn't talked about the tournament or the Titles since. That could be for a number of reasons, but whatever happens with Banks and Naomi is most likely their focus at the moment.

Since Banks and Naomi were suspended WWE has removed their footage from TV intros, removed their merchandise from the WWE website, and taken their official WWE Facebook pages offline. It's unclear how long both stars have on their contracts and how that could affect whatever discussions are happening, but hopefully, things become a bit clearer soon.

H/T Cageside Seats