Vince McMahon Congratulates Nikki Bella and Brie Bella on Their Baby Boys

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that they had both given birth to baby boys just one day apart late last week. On Thursday Vince McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate both on their momentous occasion, writing, "Congratulations to The @BellaTwins on the beautiful additions to their families!" Neither have shared full photos of their babies yet, though Nikki did write a lengthy message on Twitter thanking everyone for their support.

"The last few days have been truly incredible!" Nikki wrote. "Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I've never smiled so much with such little sleep. I'm in heaven! I'm so happy!! And [Artem Chigvintsev] is the best Dad! Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn't think I could love him even more... but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can't wait for the day to officially makes us a family. And how about that tag team!! I can't believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can't wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!"

Back in May the Bellas released their memoir, Incomparable, in which the two recapped their WWE careers. In the book Nikki specifically called out WWE for how they handled her neck injury during her record-long Divas Championship reign.

"I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything," Bella wrote. "They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true."

Bella wrote that at one point she texted a WWE official, "Is it because I'm a woman that I don't get the same treatment as the male Superstars?"

Nikki's last televised match took place at the Evolution pay-per-view in October 2018.

