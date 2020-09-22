WWE Wines Launches With Ultimate Warrior And Undertaker

✖

World Wrestling Entertainment is no stranger to the world of merchandising, with the organization's superstars being made into action figures, printed onto t-shirts, and various other memorabilia, but it looks like Vince McMahon and his company are entering into a new avenue of sales: wines! The first two bottles, featuring the Undertaker and the Ultimate Warrior, will be Cabernet Sauvignon and Zinfadel respectively, set to start shipping on October 22nd of next month, offering a piece of merchandise the likes of which has never been seen before in the world of professional wrestling!

The WWE will be teaming up with Wines The Rock on this new venture, with Andrew Nelson, going on record as to the partnership and the creation of the upcoming bottles and brands:

“We knew these bottles would look amazing and be perfect for collectors and fans alike but wanted the quality of the wine to ultimately be the real winner here. For The Undertaker’s Limited-Edition 30 Barrel Series, we used 100% premium Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi, California aged in oak. For The Ultimate Warrior, we looked to Mendocino County for a high quality, full bodied and flavorful Zinfandel.”

(Photo: WWE)

Dana Warrior, the wife of the deceased Ultimate Warrior, shared her thoughts on the wine that uses her husband's classic aesthetic on the bottle:

“It was an amazing experience to collaborate with the team at Wines That Rock on this special Ultimate Warrior wine project. From the quality of the wine, to the unique bottle, label and signature wax colors, it was clear they were committed to capturing his essence and honoring his legacy with impeccable attention to every detail.”

The Undertaker was recently in the news thanks in part to the arrival of the limited television series that played on the WWE Network, Undertaker: The Last Ride, which chronicled the final days of wrestling for "Phenome". While many don't believe that the Taker's wrestling days are over, since he has retired before in the past, it's clear that his legacy and aesthetic will continue to be a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for years to come!

What do you think of these WWE Wines? What other superstar of World Wrestling Entertainment would you like to see get a wine of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling!