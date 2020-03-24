John Cena and Bray Wyatt’s WrestleMania 36 Match Will Reportedly Get a ‘Movie Treatment’

Shortly after WWE announced this year’s WrestleMania would take place over two days, the company confirmed that several matches outside of the WWE Performance Center on closed sets. AJ Styles all but confirmed his match with The Undertaker would be one of those, adding a “Boneyard Match” stipulation to their bout. On Monday James Delow of Gorilla Position reported that John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt would also take place in a special location, comparing it to “House of Horrors” match Wyatt had with Randy Orton back in 2017.

“Apparently John Cena VS The Fiend at #WrestleMania will get a full blown movie treatment with a unique look & feel; rumours suggest a match shot (on a closed set) in a warehouse, like House of Horrors,” he wrote on Monday.

Hopefully it won’t take place inside of a Hooters, as Wyatt jokingly pitched.

Cena appeard on an episode of SmackDown back in late February to announce that he wouldn’t be competing in a match at this year’s WrestleMania. However at the end of his promo he was interrupted by The Fiend, who indicated he wanted a match by pointing at the WrestleMania sign. Cena agreed.

The two met face-to-face several weeks later in WWE’s first empty arena episode at the Peformance Center. Wyatt explained that the downward mental spiral that created The Fiend all started when Cena beat him way back at WrestleMania XXX, and that their next match would be a “slaughter.”

