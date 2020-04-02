Which WrestleMania 36 Matches Will Air on Night One and Night Two?

With two nights to fill and 16 matches on the card, WWE pre-taped WrestleMania 36 last week at the WWE Performance Center ahead of this weekend’s premiere on the WWE Network. As of Thursday WWE hasn’t confirmed outright which matches will take place on which night (with the exception of Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens since the latter confirmed it during a promo on Raw this week). It turns out the reason for WWE not making that announcement is rather simple — they don’t know either. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s production team was still editing together both nights of the show on Wednesday and still hadn’t determined what the best match order would be.

“They taped everything, so now the idea is they’re editing everything, they’re putting in special effects and all that… after everything’s edited then they’re gonna have to time everything,” Meltzer said. “And then at that point they’re going to figure out how to fit everything on each show, I guess to have the shows the most exciting order of matches for two nights that they can do. So it’s not like they taped matches in a certain order. They taped a whole bunch of matches and now they’re going to put them in order.”

“It’s gonna be based on how they feel after everything’s done based on what’s good, what’s not good, the star power and everything like that,” he added. “That’s how they’re gonna decide the order.”

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of Thursday. Matches that have reportedly been changed though haven’t been confirmed by WWE are marked with a “*.”