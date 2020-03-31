How Much Will WrestleMania 36 Cost?

WrestleMania 36 will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the WWE Performance Center and will air via the WWE Network and on standard pay-per-view. If you take the first route, the show will potentially cost you nothing if you opt for the one-month free trial and cancel right after. But if you choose to simply order the show on pay-per-view you might have to pay a bit more depending on which cable provider you have. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio there been some confusion among the cable companies on how much to charge for the show since its stretched across two nights.

Comcast has Night One listed at $39.95 and Night Two at $59.95, Verizon Fios has the show split to $29.99 each night and DirecTV has each night listed at $34.95. Fox Sports, FITE TV and Dish Network all have the show at the standard price of 59.99 total.

Meltzer noted how some providers had listed Night One at $9.99, but wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that was a mistake.

“I’m not sure if this is a mistake, well, actually I am sure, but there is advertising in some places listing the price for the 4/4 WrestleMania show on PPV as $9.99 and the 4/5 show as $59.99,” he wrote.

Here’s the official WrestleMania 36 card as of now. Matches have been changed based on the numerous reports that have come out since the show was taped.