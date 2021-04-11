WWE's Commentary Team Forced to Stand During Wrestlemania 37 Opening Match Due to Rough Weather

✖

The WWE commentary team at Wrestlemania 37 are doing a lot of thinking on their feet, literally. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that the commentary team of Michael Cole, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton were standing in front of the announcer's table during the opening match at Wrestlemania 37, necessary due to the downpour falling in Tampa Bay over the course of the evening. While the commentary team were just feet away from the action during the match, they spent most of their time calling the action while looking at a TV placed in front of them. By the time the second match (a Tag Team Turmoil match featuring most of the women's division), Cole and fellow announcer Corey Graves were back behind the announcer's table.

You can check out a shot of the commentators standing in front of their table below:

The commentary team likely had to move to prevent the rain from interfering with their microphones. During an earlier segment, Cole mentioned the Saxton's headset had cut out due to the weather. To their credit, the commentary team did not seemed to be phased by their strange predicament, as they called the match without any issue.

The weather in Tampa Bay has been a persistent issue throughout the first night of Wrestlemania 37. The event started nearly 30 minutes late due to a rain delay, and the crowd was briefly sent to find shelter due to a severe weather warning. Because of the strong rain persistently falling on the stadium, Cole even called the event "WrestleRainia," a tag that garnered strong reaction online. However, the drama wasn't limited to just the weather, as Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship to open the event in a bit of a surprise result.