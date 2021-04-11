WWE Fans Losing it Over WrestleRainia

WWE's WrestleMania 37 is underway, though it has been delayed once again thanks to the weather conditions, yet wrestling fans perhaps cringed the most when announcer Michael Cole made the atrocious joke of calling the big event, "WrestleRaina," in honor of the rainy night. Though the main event opener was delayed, Michael Cole's terrible joke and Otis' amazing dance moves helped to start the pay-per-view event to trend on social media. With the event beginning as Bobby Lashley defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, it's clear that this will be a night to remember.

What did you think of Michael Cole's horrific joke? Which match are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.