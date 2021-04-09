Becky Lynch Drops a Huge Hint About a WrestleMania 37 Return

✖

Becky Lynch hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the May 11, 2020 episode of Monday Night Raw when she announced she was pregnant with her first child. But based on comments she made in interviews on Friday and a particular social media post, it looks like "The Man" will be back at WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend. The former Raw Women's Champion took to Twitter with a photo of herself in the gym and the caption, "Nothing is guaranteed here tonight only now eternally." The first letter of each word spells out "NIGHT ONE."

Elle published an extensive feature with Lynch earlier this day, where the author included the line.

"Lynch told me she knew she'd go back to pro-wrestling, but she wasn't sure when. Maybe she'd re-materialize as a heel or a babyface. Maybe she'd start as one then become the other," Molly Langmuir wrote.

Other than a tease that she might pop up in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, Lynch had remained mostly silent about her return prior to today's post. Stephanie McMahon said while on The Bill Simmons Podcast that "The Man" kept pitching new ways to come back to television.

"I kept talking to Becky all during her pregnancy and after, she was actually pitching someone jumping her in the maternity ward," McMahon said [h/t Fightful]. "I guess we could reenact it [laughs]. [Maternity ward match] is coming, the second part of the Women's Evolution."

As for the rest of Night One, WWE confirmed on Twitter that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will open the show, while SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will work the show's Main Event.

Check out the full card for Night One of WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One