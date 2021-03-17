WWE WrestleMania 37: COVID-19 Safety Precautions Revealed

✖

The Tampa Bay Times' Eduardo Encina broke the news on Wednesday morning that WrestleMania 37 will have its capacity capped at 25,000 fans for each night of next month's event. This will mark WWE's first major event where live fans are able to attend in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Encina went into detail about the precautions the company is taking in order to make sure the show is safe to attend.

"Health and safety protocols at WrestleMania will include seating pods, social distancing, masks required, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing. Free masks will be given upon entry, like at the Super Bowl," Encina wrote.

Tickets for the event were initially supposed to go on sale on Tuesday, but the report added that it needed to be delayed as final details were ironed out. Reports popped up last week that WWE wanted as many as 45,000 fans for each night, though that number has obviously been shaved down.

"WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event will now go on sale this Friday, March 19 starting at 10 AM ET," WWE wrote in a press release on Wednesday announcing the ticket sales. "Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18 at 10 AM ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else."

While there are still a few weeks before the event, WWE has only confirmed four matches for the two-night show so far: