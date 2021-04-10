WWE WrestleMania 37: Kevin Owens Still Wants to Jump Off a Pirate Ship

✖

Back when WrestleMania 36 was supposed to take place at Raymond James Stadium last April, Kevin Owens came up with the idea of diving off the stadium's pirate ship (it ties into the pirate theme of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) during his grudge match with Seth Rollins. Those plans had to be scrapped after the COVID-19 pandemic forced Mania to be shunted inside an empty WWE Performance Center, but KO still managed to land a big stunt by hitting a senton off the giant WrestleMania sign.

"True story: I went to a show there in January," Owens tweeted after WrestleMania 36. "As soon as I saw it, I told myself no matter what I was doing at Mania, I'd find a way to jump off that thing. I even took pics of it to figure out the best way to go about it. It didn't work out but I found the next best thing!"

WrestleMania will finally take place in Tampa's stadium this year, and photos of the entrance stage of WrestleMania 37 have already made their way online. The stage is shaped like another pirate ship, but it also blocks the Buccaneers' ship. Despite that, Owens hasn't given up on his dream.

This is going to be quite the challenge... https://t.co/8EztIWC7rm — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) April 8, 2021

Owens will take on Sami Zayn at this year's WrestleMania with Logan Paul in Zayn's corner.

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Lana & Naomi vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Billie Kay & Carmella (Tag Team Turmoil Match)

Night Two