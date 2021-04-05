WWE WrestleMania 37 Latest Betting Odds Call for New World Champion

✖

A new set of betting odds for WrestleMania 37 were released on Monday via MyBookie and they came with an eyebrow-raising prediction for the main event of Night Two. The oddsmakers put down Edge as the favorite to win the WWE Universal Championship triple threat bout over current champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in spite of (or perhaps because of) his recent heel turn. Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble from the No. 1 spot back in January but saw Daniel Bryan fight his way into the conversation by winning an Elimination Chamber match weeks later. Bryan then forced Reigns to submit at Fastlane, but the finish wasn't recognized before Edge started slamming both men with a steel chair.

Other betting lines include both Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley and Big E vs. Apollo Crews as toss-ups, while Bad Bunny is the biggest favorite of the event in his match with The Miz. Check out the full card with betting odds below:

Check out the full cards WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley (-120) vs. Drew McIntyre (-120)

: Bobby Lashley (-120) vs. Drew McIntyre (-120) SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks (+200) vs. Bianca Belair (-300)

Sasha Banks (+200) vs. Bianca Belair (-300) Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day (+120) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (-150)

The New Day (+120) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (-150) Bad Bunny (-900) vs. The Miz (+500)

Braun Strowman (-600) vs. Shane McMahon (+350) (Steel Cage)

Cesaro (-200) vs. Seth Rollins (+160)

Night Two

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (+140) vs. Edge (+110) vs. Daniel Bryan (+200)

Roman Reigns (+140) vs. Edge (+110) vs. Daniel Bryan (+200) Intercontinental Championship: Big E (-120) vs. Apollo Crews (-120) (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Big E (-120) vs. Apollo Crews (-120) (Nigerian Drum Fight) United States Championship: Riddle vs. Sheamus

Riddle vs. Sheamus Raw Women's Championship: Asuka (+160) vs. Rhea Ripley (-200)

Asuka (+160) vs. Rhea Ripley (-200) Kevin Owens (-200) vs. Sami Zayn (+160)

The Fiend (-500) vs. Randy Orton (+300)

