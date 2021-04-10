WrestleMania 37: Start Time, How to Watch, Live Stream, Full Card and Betting Odds for Night One

✖

WWE's WrestleMania 37 event has officially arrived, and Night One of the event will take place on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium and air live on the Peacock streaming service. This show marks the first WWE pay-per-view to host live fans — 25,000 per night — since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. WWE continued to host live episodes of television every week and monthly pay-per-views despite the pandemic, first inside the empty WWE Performance Center and later via the WWE ThunderDome that brought fans back to events virtually.

The first night of the show predominantly matchups from the Monday Night Raw roster, but it was confirmed on Friday that the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair will serve as the main event of the night. This marks the second time a women's match has been in the main event slot and the first to feature two women of color. Here's how you can watch the show:

How to Watch WrestleMania 37 Night One:

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Stream: Peacock TV

It was also confirmed on Friday that the WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley will open the show. McIntyre had his crowning achievement at last year's WrestleMania when he defeated Brock Lesnar to begin his first WWE Championship reign, but had no fans to share the moment with. If he can take down "The All Mighty," he'll finally get that chance on Saturday.

I’ve said for the last year I want to be the first person out when crowds return. I can’t wait for that noise to hit. I just feel bad for everyone having to follow me and Bobby, we’ll set the standard, you all try and keep up #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Yl7MLVD5wt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 10, 2021

Check out the full card for Night One below, along with the latest betting odds from BetOnline:

WrestleMania 37 Night One Full Card