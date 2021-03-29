Will Steve Austin Be At WWE WrestleMania 37?

✖

This year's WrestleMania marks the 20th anniversary of the all-time classic between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania X-Seven. That match saw Austin infamous turn heel and join forces with Vince McMahon, capturing the WWF Championship in the process. And while WWE is pulling out all the stops for this year's event now that live fans can attend, don't expect "The Texas Rattlesnake" to pop up on the show.

"They didn't reach out to me this year," Austin told Wrestling Inc. on Monday. "I think they got their hands full with what they're doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It'd be great to go back to Dallas. So we'll see what happens there, but I'm fine sitting at the house watching this one.

"We've been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada. So we've had a ton of stuff going on. I'll be watching. I'm okay not being there," he added.

Austin sat down with ESPN's First Take back in February and praised the current crop of WWE stars.

"It's a more athletic product, the guys and girls are better athletes than we were," Austin said. "Growing up, I was a big fan of promotions such as NWA, Mid South, and WCCW as well, and during the Attitude Era, we really pushed the envelope creatively. I just think the business was a lot more protected back then, and it was a grittier product, which is what I thrive on."

"That said, all due respect to all the men and women of WWE for working through the pandemic, and without crowds. When you watch the football games even with even 25 percent capacity of crowds, those fans really affect your performance," he added. "This is especially true in professional wrestling because that's how you get your feedback in your decision-making process. I miss the crowds. But yes, it is a different product today."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two