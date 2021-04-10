The Rock Gives Billie Kay a Shoutout Before Her WrestleMania 37 Match

✖

Billie Kay and Carmella were last-minute additions into the WrestleMania 37 Night One card, entering as the fifth team in the upcoming women's tag team turmoil match. Kay took to Twitter ahead of the show to reveal that she'll be wearing a pair of retro socks designed after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's classic look, and it prompted a response from "The People's Champ."

"Time to shine, BK," Johnson wrote. "Electrify 'em..."

Fans were holding out hope for months that Johnson might amke a comeback to have a match with his cousin, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, at this year's WrestleMania. It's not happening, but Reigns has kept hope alive for a match at either WrestleMania 38 (AT&T Stadium outside of Dallas) or WrestleMania 39 (SoFi Stadium outside of Los Angeles) in the next two years.

"We can't lie about it. Dallas is humongous. 'Jerry World' is giant. AT&T Stadium, I've already done it, over 100,000 people, main evented that spot," Reigns said. "And then the following year, I'm in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance going against 'The Great One?' In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available, if everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. So to be able to tell that story with him, if he's down it'd be cool."

He later added, "I want to create the largest, monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. If that involves him in the picture, then absolutely. It all comes back — and I think he would agree with this — to the audience. What do our fans want to see? What's going to enterain them, what's going to create that escapism to where they feel like this isn't even real. Those are the moments I want to create."

Check out the full card for WrestleMania 37 Night One below: