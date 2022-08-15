WWE: Early WrestleMania 39 Ticket Sales Results

WWE held the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party last Thursday for its tickets going on sale the following morning. WWE's biggest annual event will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2, and while no matches have been announced the big rumor for the show is that the lineup will include Roman Reigns vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey. The excitement surrounding the show seems to have carried over into ticket sales as the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer is reporting that more than 10,000 combo tickets (which get fans into both nights) have already been sold.

Reigns vs. Johnson has been teased for several years with both men commenting on the matchup in various interviews. Meltzer's recent updates regarding the match have stated nothing is set in stone as of now.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion, but I don't know if it's another title run," Johnson told ComicBook last November when asked about the WWE return rumors. "I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," he later added. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. And that's always the best part, I think, about that world of professional wrestling is that when someone gets anointed and given the ball to run, they either score a touchdown with it or they don't. But then some, not only score a touchdown with it, but then they begin to change the way the game is played. And in Roman's case, he's slowly doing that, and you could start to read the tea leaves. And again, I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."

Do you think WWE will manage to sell out both nights of WrestleMania next April? Tell us what matches need to happen at the show in the list below!