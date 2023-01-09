WWE Sets Unprecedented WrestleMania Record

WWE's premier event is returning to tinsel town. For the first time since 2005, WWE WrestleMania will emanate from Los Angeles, marking the seventh time that the Showcase of the Immortals has come to California in its four decades of existence. Unlike past LA-based stadium shows, WWE WrestleMania 39 will be broken up across two nights, continuing the recently-established tradition of holding the event on both a Saturday and Sunday. Considering a full weekend allows WWE the potential to have two consecutive stadium sellouts, the ceiling on WrestleMania revenue has quite literally never been higher.

That was proven true today, as WWE announced that WWE WrestleMania 39 has officially broken the company's all-time gate record for any WrestleMania event. April's show dethrones the previous record of $17.3 million set in 2016 at AT&T Stadium's WWE WrestleMania 32.

WWE touted its success in a statement, pointing out that the recent ticket accomplishments are not unique to WrestleMania.

"The record gate comes on the heels of unprecedented ticket sales demand for WWE in 2022, in which it produced the highest-grossing gates of all-time for Royal Rumble, Survivor Series and Extreme Rules," WWE wrote. "Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, which marked WWE's first major stadium show in the U.K. in 30 years, was the highest-grossing U.K. event in company history."

It's worth noting that as of this writing, there has yet to be a single match announced for WWE WrestleMania 39. That said, many of the top bouts have been rumored for months, with a main event clash between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson being at the top of that list. Beyond the possible clash of the Anoa'i family, top name like John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul are rumored to have involvement in the show. At least two matches on the show will become clearer later this month, as the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble battle royals will go on to challenge champions of their choosing at WrestleMania.

Even with the WrestleMania gate record already broken, tickets for WWE WrestleMania 39 are still available in a limited capacity.

WWE WrestleMania 39 goes down on Saturday, April 1st and Sunday, April 2nd and will stream live on Peacock.