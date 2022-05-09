Becky Lynch Calls Out Bianca Belair for Not Being Booked on WrestleMania Backlash, Belair Responds

✖

WWE WrestleMania notably did not feature a title defense from WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair on the card, and Becky Lynch called her out for it only for Belair to respond in kind! As the card for WrestleMania Backlash came together over the last few weeks, something fans had noticed was that there was only one major match from the Women's Division on the card overall. With Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey fighting over the SmackDown Women's Championship, this left the Raw Women's Champion completely out of the premium live event overall. It's something Lynch took notice of.

Becky Lynch often calls out many significant elements about the WWE Universe through her official Twitter page, and it was the same case during WrestleMania Backlash when she alluded to the fact that current champion Belair was not on the card despite all of the times she had to defend the title in the past with, "When I was champ, my title was defended on every ppv." This certainly got a notable response from Belair not long after as she called back to not only her major victory but the first time she lost the Raw Women's Championship overall.

Coming from the woman who literally HANDED her title over and lost it the last time she defended it…

Girl, GTH

Don’t ever come for my work ethic and/or credibility… cause you tried it!

And oh yeah, Happy Mother Days.💐 https://t.co/aqt952ll5S — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 9, 2022

"Coming from the woman who literally HANDED her title over and lost it the last time she defended it… Girl, GTH," Belair began. "Don't ever come for my work ethic and/or credibility… cause you tried it! And oh yeah, Happy Mother Days." So while the two's feud might be over in the ring for now as they head off against their next major opponents, it's very clear that the air is still very tense between the two as they will likely be ready to square off against one another again when they get the chance.

If you're curious about how the actual premium live event went down for the rest of those involved, the full card and results so far for WrestleMania Backlash breaks down as such:

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Omos def. Bobby Lashley

Edge def. AJ Styles

SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair (I Quit Match)

Ronda Rousey def. Charlotte Flair (I Quit Match) Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre, Rand Orton and Riddle vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos

