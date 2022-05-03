Becky Lynch Speaks Out Against Fake Twitter Accounts Asking Fans for Money

✖

Becky Lynch took to Twitter ahead of this week's Monday Night Raw for a message to all WWE fans — if any account claiming to be a wrestler starts asking fans for money in their DMs, they're fake accounts. She wrote, "It should go without saying, but I, or any other WWE superstar, Would not ever message any fan looking for money or gift cards. Please, if anyone ever messages you, pretending to be me, asking for money, or anything else, immediately block and report. The amount of times I have heard of this happening is sickening." The fan who tackled Seth Rollins on an episode of Raw last November claimed to have been a victim of these fake accounts, sending hundreds of dollars to someone claiming to be "The Visionary.

Lynch teamed with Rhea Ripley and Sonya Deville for a six-woman tag team match in the main event of this week's Raw. They wound up losing Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Asuka

Lynch has given a number of interviews over the past few weeks, including one from Drew Garabo Live Featured Cut of the Day where she was asked to compare WWE's women's division to AEW.

"I mean, well, I wish I could say yes, but, unfortunately, I don't think they are represented the way we are, they don't get as much time as we get, and frankly, they're not as good as we are. We have, certainly on Raw, we have the best women's division in the world. In the world. I say that without any hesitation in my voice," Lynch said. "We have the best women's division in the world. Competition is great and it's great for there to be another place I have a very good friend, Ruby Soho, over there and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her get the spotlight she deserves. Competition is always great. Over here, we're on another level right now."

Elsewhere in that same interview, she was asked about having a dream match with Trish Stratus. The pair had a few encounters during WWE's latest live event tour in Canada.

"If Trish Stratus wants to go, I am ready to go, but I think she should know that I destroyed her bestie, who I loved, who was my hero, who was my idol. I wasn't a Trish Stratus fan so just imagine what I will do to her," Lynch said.