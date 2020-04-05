Braun Strowman Reveals When He Found Out He’d Be Replacing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman walked out of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday night as the new WWE Universal Champion by beating Goldberg in just over two minutes. But, as “The Monster Among Men” admitted on The Bump on Sunday, he had no idea that moment would be happening days before WrestleMania was taped. As of the start of last week Strowman wasn’t even booked for the show, but when Roman Reigns backed out of the event over concern for his health WWE made the call for Strowman to turn around from a family trip he was taking up to Wisconsin and head back to Orlando.

“So I literally got into Wisconsin for three hours, went back, jumped on a jet, flew back to Orlando, landed at 1:30 in the morning,” Strowman explained.”I got up, hit the ground running and lo and behold, came out of the back end and the Universal Champion. It’s surreal. It really is.

“Since I started doing this, I’ve had naysayers and haters say that I would never, never hold that title. That wasn’t a title for a guy like me, the way I look, the way I wrestle, the way I carry myself,” he continued. “It’s a great feeling being able to make people eat crow and then and show the world that even when people doubt you and say that you can’t accomplish something, that if you’re willing to work and, you know, put everything you have and then you’re being in power and the mindset of achieving something in life that you can do it.”

Here are the full results from Night One.

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

