TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace Recalls Former Talks With WWE

Jordynne Grace has easily become one of the standouts across all of women's wrestling. Her figure is imposing against her much smaller opponents and her abilities in the ring make her a powerhouse. This has naturally gained the attention of pretty much every major professional wrestling company who seek to work with Grace in some capacity.

As the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, Grace has been able to represent the company overseas as well as in WWE. She made headlines debuting in this year's Royal Rumble which nobody expected, and though she didn't get any eliminations, the moment is unforgettable and she left a lasting impression on fans. But apparently fans weren't the only ones left impressed. WWE officials including Triple H and Shawn Michaels have shared high praise for the TNA Champion.

Last year, Grace's contract with TNA had expired, making her one of the top female free agents in the world. She'd go on to re-sign with the company, but she's explained that she had repeated interest from WWE as well.

"I really truly think it's been about timing. There's been a few times when my contract has been coming up and I've talked to WWE and I kept staying at TNA because it's where I was comfortable and I didn't know how WWE was gonna treat me," Grace told Threads with McKenzie Mitchell. "So, it's just kind of crazy to me that it wasn't the time then but it's the time now and now I get the best of both worlds. Everything works out exactly the way it's supposed to" (h/t: POST Wrestling).

Since the regime change which sees WWE President Nick Khan and WWE CCO Triple H heading the company, there have been several notable changes. One of the biggest is WWE's interest in working with outside wrestling promotions. At the beginning of 2024 NXT star Charlie Dempsey was sent to AJPW for a mini excursion while there have been rumors that former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa and WWE will enter a working relationship with Ogawa's new promotion, Marigold.

Grace is set to face Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Battleground. The singles match will be the first bout between the two stars who have very decorated careers in the sport already. Grace has appeared in companies worldwide, including Black Label Pro, GCW, House of Glory, SHIMMER, and more.