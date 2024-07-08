WWE’s Axiom and Nathan Frazer Overcome the Odds to Retain NXT Tag Titles at Heatwave

It hasn’t been a smooth ride thus far for the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, as there’s been some infighting regarding focus. That’s because ever since they became Tag Team Champions, Axiom has been focused on keeping those Titles, while Frazer has been focused on adding more Titles to his collection. Frazer has been in the mix for every Title he can find, and it’s not gone over well with Axiom. That lack of focus was also present tonight at NXT Heatwave, as towards the end of the match Frazer ended up accidentally attacking Axiom twice and almost costing them the win in the process. While they did defeat Chase U, there are some additional problems that the Champs will have to sort out.

Chase U’s All In

Andre Chase and Axiom got things started for their respective teams, and they exchanged holds for a bit till things really got going. Chase looked especially on his A-Game early, as he was able to deal with and counter Axiom’s incredible speed. That continued when Hudson and Frazer tagged in, as Hudson stopped Frazer cold with a huge belly-to-belly suplex that sent him flying.

Hudson then went to work on Frazer and teamed up with Chase to wear the Champ down, but Frazer was able to tag Axiom in and hit Chase with a devastating combo of offense. Axiom went for the pin but Chase kicked out, only to get clubbed with a vicious clothesline from Axiom soon after. Axiom had a hold on Chase, and after Chase got away, Frazer tagged in and the two superstars knocked Chase for a loop with twin superkicks.

Frazier went up top and tried to connect with a move, but Chase countered and bought himself some room to breathe. Both superstars tried to get to their corners, but Frazer got to Axiom first, and Axiom caught Chase. Axiom then went for an armbar but Chase was able to force a break, but Axiom then countered into an ankle lock. Axiom then got thrown into the corner turnbuckle, and Hudson tagged in and left the Champions knocked to the mat. Hudson slammed Axiom to the mat with a one-armed power slam and then tossed Frazer up in the air with ease, but Frazer was able to kick out of the pin attempt.

Hudson hit a nasty German Suplex on Frazer but then Frazer countered a move and knocked Hudson into the turnbuckle. Then Axiom and Frazer went through the ropes and knocked Hudson and Chase down multiple times, and Axiom went up top and hit a Frog Splash. Frazer then hit the 450 but Hudson kicked out of the pin. Hudson was countered on the power slam but then Hudson caught Frazer with a Stratusfaction. A DDT followed on Frazer into a pin, but Frazer kicked out.

Out of Sync

Hudson put Frazer on the top rope but Frazer connected with a headbutt. A missile dropkick followed and then Axiom tagged in. Then it was complete chaos, with all four in the mix, and Axiom and Chase would get to their feet. Chase and Axiom traded kicks but then Chase took out both Frazer and Chase, and Frazer accidentally hit his partner two times in the head. That led to a cover by Chase, but Axiom somehow kicked out.

Chase stomped on Axiom back in the ring and then went up top and hit the crossbody into a cover, but Frazer broke it up. Chase went after Axiom again but Frazer security tagged in. Chase went up top but Frazer caught him and hit the suplex and got the super kick. Axiom hit the Golden Ratio and got the pin and the win, retaining their Titles.

NXT Heatwave Card

