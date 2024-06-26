WWE's Bianca Belair Sends Royal Rumble Invite to WNBA Star Caitlin Clark

The Royal Rumble is one of the most entertaining events in WWE's expansive lineup, and one of the key reasons for that is how unpredictable it can be. With 30 participants in each of the two Rumble matches, you just never know who will show up, and in the past that has included WWE legends, big debuts, celebrities, and more. WWE recently announced that next year's Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis, which happens to be the home of the Indiana Fever and rookie sensation Caitlin Clark. ComicBook had the chance to speak to The EST of WWE herself Bianca Belair about the possibility of Clark joining the event, and Belair extended an invitation.

Welcome to the Royal Rumble

"It's so funny because everybody's already asking that. Even before the press conference, they're bringing up Caitlin Clark. Listen, I love what's happening with the WNBA. I love that women are getting more spotlight and more attention. I've always said we don't need to do anything different, we just need the opportunities, we need the media coverage, and the WNBA is doing that. I feel like WWE, we've done a lot of unprecedented things when it comes to women, whether it's Women's Main Event in WrestleMania, Women's Main Event on a weekly basis at Raws and Smackdowns or PLEs," Belair said.

"It would be really cool for the two worlds to combine and have an even bigger impact for women. Caitlin Clark, if you're watching, come on. Join, come to the Royal Rumble. You can be one of the 30 participants. That's what's exciting about the Royal Rumble, right? You never know what's going to happen. It could be the past, the present, the future, or just someone that you don't expect. You might see Caitlin Clark, 2025 Royal Rumble, right here in Indianapolis," Belair said.

Repeating History

As for Belair, she hopes to repeat history and walk out of 2025's Rumble with that coveted Title shot for WrestleMania. "Well, now that we know that Royal Rumble is going to be here in 2025, knowing that I actually have won the Royal Rumble in 2021, I would love to recreate history and win the Royal Rumble here and be the first woman to win the Royal Rumble two times. I would love to recreate history there, and then I would love to go on to WrestleMania," Belair said.

"What's amazing about Royal Rumble, is it jump-starts the road to WrestleMania, which is the most exciting time of the year. I would love to recreate history, be the first woman to win the Royal Rumble twice, go to WrestleMania and continue my undefeated streak, and get the title Ms. WrestleMania. I would love to create that history, starting here in Indianapolis in 2025," Belair said.

Do you want Clark to show up at the Rumble? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!