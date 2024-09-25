Watch WWE's Stephanie Vaquer Make NXT Debut in USA Network Finale

WWE NXT said goodbye to the USA Network in style tonight, with Championship gold on the line and a NSFW war of words throughout the show. WWE saved the biggest moment for the final seconds though, giving fans a preview of what the future holds for the NXT Women's Division. The final segment of tonight's show was the press conference confrontation between Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of their NXT Women's Championship match during the CW Premiere, but there was one superstar who wanted to make her presence felt, and that would be Stephanie Vaquer, who closed out the show with her NXT TV debut.

An Anticipated Showdown

🤯 🤯 🤯



Stephanie Vaquer just sent her own warning to Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of Chicago!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Tw9EJMDZmB — WWE (@WWE) September 25, 2024

The NXT Women's Division has been on fire as of late, and it got a big boost at No Mercy when Giulia made her long-awaited NXT debut. Giulia confronted Perez and fans knew the battle for the NXT Women's Championship wouldn't be far behind, and ever since the two have had several confrontations in the lead-up to their Title match next week during the CW premiere.

Tonight was the final step before the big event next week, and NXT held a press conference in the ring with questions from the media. After some back and forth between Perez and Giulia, Perez revealed that she's been a big fan of her challenger for quite some time, and has always wanted an opportunity to face her in the ring.

"So what I think people don't realize is I was a Giulia fan before any of you were actual Giulia fans. Yep, I studied her. I probably watched every single match she's had in Japan," Perez said. "Her name would pop up on my X and I'd wonder to myself 'Wow, I wonder if our paths would ever cross.' And now look, you guys, this is a dream match...for Giulia."

That comment drew a hilarious response from Giulia and some jeers from the crowd. "For Giulia, because she's so excited for this because she's never stepped inside the ring with anybody that has the equity that I have, and I think everyone's forgetting that I'm the reason why she came to WWE," Perez said. "That's right because I didn't go looking for you. You came looking for me, and I don't care what Championships you've held all around the world, this is the only Championship that actually matters, and she knows that. That's exactly why she came all the way over here looking for me."

The Next Challenger Awaits

As the two superstars traded shots at each other on the microphone, another voice came over the speakers. Byron assumed it was someone from the press asking a question out of turn, but Perez and Giulia were looking around for someone else. Then the video screen lit up and it was Stephanie Vaquer, who had a message of her own to share with Perez and Giulia.



While Perez and Giulia are worried about each other at the moment, Vaquer made it clear that they should also be worried about the challenge they will face after next week. "I am Stephanie Vaquer. My question is what are you going to do when you have me waiting on the other side of your NXT Women's Championship match," Vaquer said.

WWE is loading up for a big-time premiere on The CW, but it's also already revealed a stacked card for the second CW episode as well. The first episode will feature appearances by CM Punk and The Miz, while the second episode will feature Randy Orton. Now it seems likely that Vaquer will also make her anticipated debut during one of those weeks as well, making an already major event that much better.

Are you excited for Vaquer's upcoming CW NXT debut? You can talk all things wrestling and TV with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!