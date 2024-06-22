WWE's CM Punk Addresses Drew McIntyre and Collides with The Bloodline in SmackDown Return

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had another confrontation at Clash at the Castle, a confrontation that would leave McIntyre screwed out of the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Since then McIntyre has quit and left, and Punk returned to SmackDown to address McIntyre and his health status, though by the end he also had an unexpected reunion with Paul Heyman. By the end of the segment, a confutation between Punk and The Bloodline occurred, with Cody Rhodes joining the party and giving Punk some backup, complete with baseball bats, challenging Solo to a one-on-one match in the main event of the show.

ADDRESSING DREW MCINTYRE

At the start of the show, Punk talked to the crowd for a bit about pressure and then segued into Drew McIntyre. "I was told I was gonna get jumped in Glasgow. I was told We needed to hire extra security in Glasgow, because if I interfered with the Title match, boy, they were going to have it. They're gonna have my head on a pike. I was gonna ruin everybody's day. Did I ruin everybody's day? And I hate to kick a man while he's down, but it's a little bit of Revenge, isn't it? Because for weeks, and they turned into months Drew McIntyre kicked me while I was down and because of promises I always made and promises I kept he wasn't just kicking me, he was kicking Chicago," Punk said.

"I see a bunch of fake as Usos! And phony cosplay Tribal Chief!"@CMPunk #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nspiXuOxjF — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 22, 2024

"You can do three things in that situation. You can stay down. It's not an option. You can get back up and turn the other cheek. I'm from Chicago, that's not an option. I chose the Chicago way. They want to send me to the hospital. I'ma send them to the morgue. Now I'm not boasting that I'm gonna kill a man but I set out to kill his career. I said I would make Drew McIntyre's life a living hell and I planned on burying his career six feet under. It would be that easy. Because you heard about this, have you seen this by now? You've all seen what's going on. Drew McIntyre has quit," Punk said.

"He couldn't take the pressure, he said he prayed for bad things to happen to CM Punk. So I prayed on him and I made bad things happen to him, and I was looking so forward to coming back here and making more bad things happen to him, but he has taken his ball and he has gone home," Punk said.

AN UNEXPECTED REUNION

That's when Heyman came out and started a promo, and that led to the two friends hugging and reuniting for the first time (in the ring that is) since Punk returned to WWE. Heyman said that Solo Sikoa was upset about hearing this was Punk's town, and Heyman asked if Punk could leave before something bad happened. Sikoa then came out and said that Punk needed to acknowledge the Bloodline or they would make sure Punk wasn't ever cleared to wrestle again.

Punk then said, "Solo, I acknowledge... the fact that I don't see The Bloodline standing in front of me. I see a bunch of fake a** Usos. And a funny cosplay Tribal Chief." The Bloodline swarmed but Rhodes ran in with a baseball bat and chased them off. The Rhodes said, "You fashion yourself the head of the table, right? I've already beaten one head of the table. So why don't you leave your family backstage, Kevin and Randy won't accompany me, and we settle this here. We settle this tonight."

