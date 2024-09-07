WWE's Giulia will Face SmackDown Superstar in Newly Revealed In-Ring Debut

Giulia made her long awaited WWE debut at NXT No Mercy, confronting NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez and teasing an anticipated battle down the line. Giulia would make her NXT TV debut a few days a later during last week's NXT, confronting Perez once more and challenging her to a Title match on NXT's CW premiere. All great news really, but today the news got even better, as WWE revealed that Giulia will have her in-ring debut on next week's NXT, and she will face none other than SmackDown superstar Chelsea Green in her debut WWE match.

The Real Challenger

(Photo: WWE)

This match came into being when Perez was talking about her man accomplishments as NXT Women's Champion, and everyone was waiting for Giulia to come out and interrupt. Then Green's music hit and shocked everyone, and Green received a huge response from the NXT crowd. Green even teased everyone about who they thought was coming out to the ring, and then she confronted Perez.

Green said that everyone might be talking about Giulia, but she's actually the real Championship contender, and said she should be next in line for a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. That's when Giulia's music hit and the newest NXT superstar made her way to the ring. She wasted no time making a statement, knocking Green to the mat and getting in Perez's face. That's when Giulia gave the Title challenge on CW premiere week, though it turns out Green wasn't about to let that be the last word.

A Welcome Surprise

Green will now face Giulia on next week's NXT, and it remains to be seen if her teammate Piper Niven will be with her. Green vs Giulia is a match that no one saw coming, especially this early in Giulia's time in WWE, but it's fantastic that we're getting a main roster crossover match so early. It also gives fans a chance to see what Giulia is all about before such a big Championship event, and Green is one of the best at making her opponents shine.

Green has also been mixing things up with Michin on SmackDown, and Michin has also recently been doing some stellar work in NXT, and delivered two stellar street fight matches over the past month or so on both brands. Perhaps we'll see all that play a role in this storyline too, but for now, we at least know we'll get Giulia vs Green.

As for the rest of the card, it's pretty stacked as well. There will be two big crossovers with TNA during the episode, with the first being an NXT Tag Team Championship match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer and The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel). Then there will be a Knockouts Championship Open Challenge from Jordynne Grace, and odds are it will be Wendy Choo answering the call after this past week's Impact. There will also be a match between Chase U betrayer Ridge Holland and Duke Hudson, though those are just the matches we know of so far, so more surprises are likely to come.

