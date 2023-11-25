WWE's Judgement Day Gets Key Help to Retain Tag Team Titles on SmackDown

The Judgement Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be going up against an impressive alliance at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but first, they had one more major hurdle to clear. On tonight's SmackDown, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Priest and Balor had to defend their Championships against the Street Profits, who have joined up with Bobby Lashley to form their own fearsome faction. It would certainly deal Judgement Day a loss in momentum if they lost the Titles so close to Survivor Series, and they were not looking to allow that to happen. Rhea Ripley would have a part to play, as at one point she distracted the referee to allow Balor a chance to screw over Ford, and that led to the final blow from Balor and Priest, retaining their Tag Team Championships.

Priest and Ford went at it and Ford was on a roll, knocking Priest out of the ring, but Balor got in his way. Balor got knocked out of the ring too and then knocked to the floor after a dive from Ford. Unfortunately, Priest came roaring back, slamming into Ford and catapulting him over the announce table and into the chairs behind it.

Back in the ring, Priest and Ford traded punches before Priest connected with a powerful kick. Ford was able to dodge the next move, causing Priest to Salam into the ring post. Balor would tag in but Ford tagged in Dawkins, who was fresh and subsequently went on a tear against Balor. Dawkins had Balor regrouping by the ropes after a flurry of offense, and even Priest couldn't stop his momentum. Then Dawkins had Balor up on his shoulders and a tagged-in Ford hit the blockbuster into a cover, but Balor kicked out.

Ford then kicked Priest in the head to keep him on the floor, and Ford tried to hit Balor but missed. Balor hit the Slingblade and tagged in Priest, and they combined for a leg drop into a cover, but Dawkins broke it up. Dawkins threw Balor out of the ring, and that led to a close call pin that Balor broke up just in the nick of time.

Dawkins then missed Balor and hit the ring post, but Ford knocked out both Judgement Day members. Ford went up and that's when Rhea Ripley interfered, allowing Balor to knock Ford off the top rope. Priest set up Ford and tagged in Balor, who hit the Coup de Grace and went for the pin. That would be enough for the win too, and Judgment Day still rules the Tag Team Division.

Survivor Series WarGames:

Women's World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (C) vs Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jet Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton.

Women's WarGames Match: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) vs Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch

Carlito vs Santos Escobar

WWE Survivor Series WarGames kicks off at 8 PM EST and will stream live on Peacock.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!