WWE's Kelani Jordan Defeats SmackDown Superstar to Retain NXT Women's North American Title

WWE NXT's first-ever Women's North American Champion was crowned at Battleground, with Kelani Jordan claiming the top prize. Challengers lined up for their first shot at Jordan's new Championship, and Michin was first at-bat, battling it out with Jordan on tonight's episode of NXT. The Good Brothers accompanied her as well, but surprisingly they wouldn't really play a role in the match. Someone who did play a role though was Jaida Parker, who managed to throw Michin off the top rope and leave her vulnerable. Jordan nor the referee saw Parker, and Jordan would pin Michin and get the big win, retaining her NXT Women's North American Championship.

After a handshake, Michin got in the first hit, and then almost faked out Jordan with another display of sportsmanship that was really a pin attempt. Jordan was able to counter it but Michin kept countering Jordan's offense. That was until Michin ended up missing Jordan and getting clocked with a leap over the ropes that left Michin on the floor.

Back in the ring, Jordan turned on the afterburners, staying aggressive and not letting Michin get her bearings. Jordan knocked Michin down with charges and a back elbow before hitting a splash in the corner. Jordan then slammed Michin down for a cover but Michin kicked out. Michin was able to get back into the fight, but unfortunately for her, the match had some unexpected company.

As Michin got up on the top rope, Jaida Parker emerged out of nowhere and threw Michin off, sending her halfway across the ring and suffering a rather painful landing. The referee didn't see I thought, and neither did Jordan. Jordan was back on her feet and then hit a split-leg moonsault and went for the pin, getting the win and retaining her NXT Women's North American Championship.

Parker interfering in the match likely means we'll get a Jaida vs Michin match sooner rather than later, and they could very well battle it out at Heatwave. As for Jordan, NXT will need to determine her next challenger, and as we saw backstage, there is no shortage of people lining up to challenge her for NXT's newest Title.

Right now there is only one match set up for Heatwave, which is Je'Von Evans vs Trick Williams for the NXT Championship. Other matches that will likely be added soon will be Roxanne Perez vs Lola Vice for the NXT Women's Championship and Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Another possibility is a WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships match, as new Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have already mentioned they want to bring those Titles everywhere, including NXT.

