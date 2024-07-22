WWE’s Logan Paul Explains What It Would Take To Go Back To Boxing

Logan Paul has only been wrestling for two years but he has already taken the sports entertainment world by storm. Prior to his wrestling signing, he dipped his toes into the world of MMA with his brother, Jake Paul. Logan got into the sport after being called out by fellow YouTuber KSI who challenged him to a fight which ended in a draw. During their rematch, he lost in a split decision. His most recent match took place in October of 2023 where he picked up his first win against Dillon Danis. Although he’s seemingly put the boxing world in the rearview in favor of his wrestling career, Paul does have thoughts on what could get him back in the octagon.

Will Logan Paul Ever Go Back to MMA?

“I’ll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me,” Paul told Fred Talks Fighting. “I don’t have that desire to. No. No, I felt like I did the Floyd thing. You know, I need to be inspired by the dance part. I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I’m the United States champion, and I’m much better at wrestling than I am at boxing” (h/t: Fightful).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paul will next defend the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio against “The Megastar” LA Knight. The two wrestlers came face-to-face on WWE SmackDown and things came to a blow when Paul attacked the challenger from behind. Paul joins an impressive lineage of superstars that have held the title including John Cena, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler among many others.

He has been holding onto the championship since last November when he defeated Rey Mysterio to pick up his first championship in his career. Paul certainly doesn’t believe that it’s going to be his last. In May he challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a losing effort. Despite that loss he remains a success story in terms of celebrities crossing over to wrestling.

Paul has just 14 matches under his belt and he has wrestled at several major WWE events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, King and Queen of the Ring, Elimination Chamber, the Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in just two years. Paul is also accomplished outside of the ring, running a successful podcast that consistently interviews some of the biggest names Impaulsive as well as his energy drink company Prime.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for news and updates on WWE.