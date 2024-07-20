United States Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam Made Official on SmackDown

On last week’s WWE SmackDown, LA Knight called his shot for a title match at SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio. He’s been trying to become the United States Champion for the last few weeks but Logan Paul ducks him every time. He took up shop in his pool to get under his skin, he pinned him in a Money in the Bank qualifying match and now he feels he’s earned the opportunity at the championship. Paul wasn’t there to accept the challenge but in Omaha, Nebraska he showed up to give Knight what he was looking for.

At first Paul dismissed Knight, explaining that they aren’t on the same level because his career isn’t defined on his success in the ring unlike Knight. That seemed to strike a nerve with Knight who exchanged words of his own with Paul, reminding him about what he’s done to earn the opportunity. Paul stoops low by calling him by his real name, taking the feud to a whole other level of personal. Paul then proceeded to call him a “gym bro with a spray tan pretending to be The Rock.” It doesn’t phase the challenger, though, as he’s heard it all before.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1814468381640139211

Paul finally agrees to give Knight his “moment of glory” at WWE SummerSlam by facing him, but explains that Knight has nothing that he wants — he has nothing at all. As they stare each other down and hurl insults at one another, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis breaks up the both of them. It seems like they may just leave it there until Paul rolls back into the ring and attacks Knight from behind.

Since winning the championship back at Crown Jewel last November, Paul has only defended the championship on two other occasions, the last being at WrestleMania 40 against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Knight has yet to hold a major singles title in WWE but he could be poised to in just two weeks time. With the iconic lineage of the United States Championship, not only would he cement his name in the history books with some of the greats like John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Sheamus and many more but it would help give the championship a much needed boost.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

