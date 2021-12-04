WWE’s Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Salaries Reportedly Revealed

WWE salaries are often clouded in mystery, as numbers don’t get made public all that often, or at least not until big shakeups at the company happen like releases. A new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says that the top people in the company are making over $5 million annually on their guaranteed contracts (via Fightful), and those top people would most certainly include the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As two of the biggest draws in the men’s division at the moment, it’s not surprising that they would be towards the top of the salary list, but we did get a few more details.

The report also said that another unnamed wrestler is earning around the $4 million a year mark, and a lot of the top talents are said to be in the $2 million per year range while a few are at $3 million annually.

The report didn’t name any specific names and only addressed guaranteed money, so these amounts don’t factor in things like merchandise sales, which they presumably get a cut of.

Reigns and Lesnar will come face to face again during tonight’s SmackDown, and that means we’ll hear that awesome entrance music for Reigns as he makes his way to the ring. The new theme has been a hit since debuting, though Reigns and Vince McMahon didn’t see eye to eye on it initially.

“A lot of it was just trying to create that iconic feel to where immediately you know, ‘Oh, he’s here. He’s coming out,’” Reigns said. “That’s where we went with the two different beats, the two different melodies: to have that 20-, 25-second opening that’s preparing them. I wanted it to transition from there into something more I could vibe to. The old Shield Roman Reigns theme was cool, and it grew on me. And if you do something over and over for a long time, you figure out how to vibe to it, but this is a track that makes my head nod, and you’ll see it and my cousins are doing the same thing in the back. It gives you that ultimate swag when you’re walking out. And especially for an entrance, that’s the most important thing: people seeing and feeling that swagger and energy and confidence coming off of you.”

SmackDown kicks off on FOX at 7 PM CST.