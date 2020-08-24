WWE's The Fiend beats Braun Strowman and Becomes Universal Champion at SummerSlam

✖

Tonight's big main event was between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend, and it was pretty crazy from the start of the match. Early on Fiend was having his way with Strowman, just about snapping his neck at several points and sending Strowman reeling. Strowman was able to turn the tables though and managed to get the upper hand on Fiend for quite a while, and by the end of the match, Fiend was standing tall.

The match had Strowman punishing Fiend in the ring, but the match found its way to the back area of the arena, where Fiend dished out the mandible claw on Strowman and sent him hard into the wall.

Fiend then hit Strowman with a Sister Abigail and then tried to blind Strowman by putting his fingers in Strwoman's eyes. He dragged out Strowman to the entrance ramp and threw him into the LED screen, and then started slithering towards him.

Strowman was now bleeding from his head, and Fiend led him down the ramp and towards the ring again, and at this point, he was in command.

Fiend then held up his hand to his head like he was listening to someone, probably one of the 90 voices in his head, and then dished out another mandible claw.

Strowman got Fiend into the ring finally and got in some offense, and this seemed to send him to another place entirely, as he looked around for something to gain the upper hand. He walked outside of the ring and headed to a toolbox that was knocked over earlier in the match and picked up a box cutter.

He went into the ring with the box cutter and then towards Wyatt. He sliced up the mat and ripped off the padding, but Fiend got back on his feet, and slammed him on the boards below and then hit a pair of Sister Abigails on the boards.

He then covered him for the pin and the win, but his pin was cut short by a returning Roman Reigns, who speared him and then Strowman in his big return.

Here's what's on deck for SummerSlam:

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs Asuka

Braun Strowman vs The Fiend

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

The Street Profits vs Andrade and Angel Garza with Zelina Vega

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Champion Sasha Banks vs Asuka

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville

Which match has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments or talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.