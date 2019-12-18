Xavier Woods and Big E Sign New WWE Contracts, Match Kofi Kingston’s Salary

Kofi Kingston announced via The New Day: Feel The Power podcast earlier this week that he had signed a new, five-year deal with the company. But, as Ryan Satin reported on WWE Backstage this week, there’s more to the story. Both Xavier Woods and Big E also signed new five-year deals at the same time, and the three negotiated that they’ll all be paid the same amount going forward. The trio have been a team since 2014 and are currently in their seventh reign as tag team champions. Kingston and E successfully retained the titles on Sunday in a ladder match against The Revival.

“According to sources, they all negotiated the same pay and terms of the agreement to show their solidarity as a team and to be considered as equals,” Satin reported.

2019 turned out to be a banner year for the group, particularly Kingston. The veteran wrestler captured his first WWE Championship back at WrestleMania 35, held the title for six months, and set a new WWE record by becoming the first man to hold tag team championship gold for a combined 1,000 days (across nine reigns).

During the debut episode of the Feel The Power podcast, Kingston addressed the fans who were upset that he had been pushed back to the tag division after losing the WWE title to Brock Lesnar in October.

“This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, ‘Well Kofi, you’re acting like you don’t care, man. Did you forget that you were the champion? Well look, you’re asking my onscreen character to be angry like he’s my real character,” Kingston said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I’m a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? ‘Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I’ll get you next [time]!’ You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It’s this weird conundrum.

“I appreciate the passion people have, but I’m puzzled by the anger people have towards me because I’m not the one making all those decisions,” he added.