My Hero Academia Detail Shows Why Shoto Todoroki's Scar Is So Bad

My Hero Academia fans are well aware of Shoto Todoroki's past at this point. The character has gone through a lot in his life so far, and it has not been very kind. The isolation and abuse his father dealt to him has given Shoto a rough time, but the worst thing to happen to him was the scar his mother gave him. And thanks to a little detail, fans know why the poor boy was scarred so badly by his mom.

For those who do not know, Shoto got his scar in a rather gnarly way. The boy was splashed with scalding water from a kettle after Shoto walked in on his mom having a mental breakdown. The poor woman was suffering in an abusive marriage, and her snap decision to throw the water left Shoto sobbing.

But as you can see below, there is a little detail in My Hero Academia which few people noticed. Over on Reddit, fans began to buzz when a post pointed out the issue. As you can see, Shoto's mother was quickly snapped out of her state after she had thrown the water. The woman realized what she had done to her son, and she was quick to act. As Shoto screamed in pain, his mom quickly used her icy powers to covers the wound while bawling herself.

As pointed out, the decision to use her power wasn't that great. When it comes to bad burns, there are treatment steps you should follow. One of the bigger no-no's has to do with ice. You should never put ice or even slightly cold water on a severe burn as it will further denature the tissue. This will lead to even worse scarring, and that explains a few things about Todoroki's scar. Sure, the hot water should have left a scar, but its vibrant hue and wrinkled appearance are rather extreme. It seems its appearance might be due to his mother's first-aid treatment, and the innocent mistake makes the whole situation even more upsetting.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.