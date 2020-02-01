New Anime Cafe Honors Censored Series with One Obscene Meal

If you haven't heard of the anime Interspecies Reviewers and the controversy that surrounds it, you may want to sit down for this one. The anime series follows a premise that is the very definition of "Not Safe For Work", with fantasy characters interacting with what are essentially brothels that are filled with anthropomorphic monster women. The series is so controversial in fact that Funimation, who was originally planning to release the first season in the West, has pulled it from its library. This isn't stopping one cafe in the East from planning its menu around the franchise.

In Japan, Interspecies Reviewers was released with both an edited and uncut version, and if you've seen any of the marketing materials or watched any of the episodes, you'd understand why this decision was made. This is a franchise that normally shows scantily clad animal women participating in brothels wherein the protagonists of the series rate each of their experiences across the land. Needless to say, this is 100% an adult animation and it seems as though Funimation won't be adding it back to its library any time soon.

SoraNews24 shared the story of the cafe that is currently open in Japan, Machi Asoba Cafe, making a number of different sexually suggestive menu items that are so blunt that they would make anyone blush, such as the "Super Thick Sausage" or a meal that is fashioned specifically after a part of the human anatomy.

Needless to say, we don't expect an Interspecies Reviewers Cafe to make its way to the West any time soon, though we would imagine that we'll be seeing plenty of photos shared of visitors walking into this establishment.

Have you had the opportunity to watch the Interspecies Reviewers series? Would you like to see the Cafe themed after it come to the West in some form or fashion? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and maybe not so much Interspecies Reviewers!

For those unfamiliar with the series, Interspecies Reviewers is releasing both a censored an uncensored version of the series in Japan. Featuring a trio of fantasy characters that live in a world of legal and widely accepted sex work from a plethora of succubi. Due to various kinds of succubi, the trio can't decide on which are the best and decide to venture around the world and "review" each of their encounters.