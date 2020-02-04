JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gets Funky With Bucciarati and Sticky Fingers

Of the many characters that appeared as supporting cast members in the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, one of the members of the Passione mafia was often considered to be the main protagonist, often outshining Giorno Giovanna. Bruno Bucciarati was the first member of the Giorno's gang that the son of Dio Brando met, first as villains but eventually coming to the conclusion that they would be much better off combining their powers to help steer Passione in a new, more altruistic goal and remove Diavolo, the boss of the gang, from his throne. Now, two fans have perfectly captured Bruno and his Stand, Sticky Fingers, that has the ability to open up portals by zipping open holes in reality.

Bruno, for those following the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, fell to the might of Diavolo, having actually been killed earlier in the season. Though he was able to still walk around and fight alongside his crew within Passione, he noted that regardless of how the fight went with the wielder of King Crimson, his time on this earth was extremely limited. Bucciarati was able to give some parting words to Giorno before hs shed this mortal coil, encouraging him to defeat Diavolo, follow his dream, and attempt to bring peace both to his life and to the world with the resources of their gang.

Instagram Cosplayer Lunatis shared the amazing cosplay that paints an amazing picture with a realistic take on both Bruno Bucciarati and his Stand, Sticky Fingers, who is actually called "Zipperman" in the English Dubs and Subs thanks to some obvious copyright and trademark issues:

What do you think of this amazing pair of cosplayers that bring two of the biggest cast members of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.