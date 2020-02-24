Custom One Piece Funko Brings Second Gear Luffy to Life

When it comes to One Piece, fans are never satisfied with the merch they have available to them. It gets expensive importing official figures from Japan, and local vendors might have never heard of One Piece. Time and again, Funko has come through for fans with its vinyl Pops, but the collection is limited at best. That is why one fan decided to take fate into their own hands when they created a buzzworthy custom vinyl celebrating one of Luffy's forms.

Over on Reddit, the user Doflamango shared their take on Second Gear. The form is one of the first which Monkey D. Luffy unlocked, and it remains a favorite with fans to this day. Not even Third and Fourth Gear can knock its place... and this Funko shows why.

As you can see below, the Funko nails the tone of Luffy's skin given its raw pink coloration. Second Gear is notorious for changing the color of Luffy's skin, and this piece mirrors the shade just right. As for the rest of the custom, Luffy is seen crouching down with a fist touching the ground. He is dressed in his pre-timeksip look, but Luffy still comes off plenty intimidating.

According to the builder, this custom Funko was put together as a DIY project. To get the pose right, Doflamango took a Superman Pop and did all sorts of alterations to make it suit Luffy. From the hair piece to outfit and scarring, this piece is 100% unique. And if One Piece fans had it their way, Funko would being selling this kind of Pop ASAP. If they can have several Brook variants, there is nothing stopping Funko from doing up a few more Luffy figures!

Would you care to add this custom Funko to your collection? Which other figures does One Piece need still?

