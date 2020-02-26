One Piece Fans React to Wano's Most Emotional Chapter Yet

By Evan Valentine

One of the biggest strengths of One Piece is connecting audiences with their three dimensional characters, and fans are doing that and more when it comes to the recent chapter of the series that focuses on Oden and his status in Wano Country. With the current Wano Arc focusing on a flashback, detailing the life of Oden, the Daimyo of Kuri is attempting to open up the borders of his home land. With this chapter of the manga proving to be one of the most emotional, we'd imagine that a number of fans had tears in their eyes reading these events!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 972 of One Piece's Manga, you may want to steer clear as we'll be diving into deep spoiler territory!

Oden is a complex character in the franchise of One Piece, at first desiring the freedom to experience the world outside of Wano but eventually returning after travelling the seas alongside Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger. After confronting the current Shogun of Orochi, Oden makes a joke of himself in order to save the citizens that the current ruler had kidnapped. After five long years of destroying his own reputation, Oden has enough and rallies his vassals to bring the war to both Orochi and Kaido of the Beast Pirates.

With Oden blindsided, the Daimyo of Kuri is captured and sentenced to a public execution wherein he will be boiled alive in a cauldron of scalding hot water. Now, with this recent chapter detailing the final breaths of Oden, fans cannot help but express their thoughts and feelings on the most recent installment!

One Piece Is Built Different

One Of The Best Characters Of One Piece

Still Making Fans Cry

Simply Incredible

Best One Piece Flashback

Fans Are Falling In Love With Oden

It Hits The Heart

The Pepper Isn't Causing The Tears

Hail To The King

Characters Dying With A Smile Hits Hard

