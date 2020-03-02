Super Dragon Ball Heroes Introduces the Supreme Kai of Time

(Photo: Shueisha / Bandai)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes isn't something anime fans expected to gravitate to but here we all are. It has been years since the title put out a mainline episode following Dragon Ball Super's wrap, but fans have been fed thanks to Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime. Not too long ago, the anime hit up fans with its season two debut, and it was there fans met the Supreme Kai of Time out of nowhere.

For those who are caught up with Dragon Ball Heroes, you will know what is up. A special was made public last month which caught fans up with the Dark Demon Realm saga. A new episode was released as well, and the episode featured a slew of Xeno warriors in action.

The team, which included Goku and Vegeta, had to fight a villain known as Mechikabura as they wanted to manipulate time for themselves. Luckily, the Divine Bird of Time is in the care of a Supreme Kai. Tokitoki has little to worry about when Chrona is around as the cheery Supreme Kai of Time is not someone to mess with.

For fans, the debut of Chrona in the anime is a fun one, and it is a treat for anime-only audiences who do not know her from a video game. After all, the Supreme Kai has ben around for years and has acted as a main character in the Xenoverse games. Now, the pink-haired girl is part of the Super Dragon Ball Anime, and fans are expecting great things.

If you do not know Chrona, you will get to know her soon. The heroine is equal parts sassy and kind which seems to be a requisite for any Kai. As the Supreme Kai of Time, it is her job to oversee the flow of time in the entire cosmos, so she is on a similar level to Shin and Gowasu in terms of status. Chrona is uniquely able to manipulate time to her will and even correct time line errors whenever they are made. So if Future Trunks wants to be on her good side, the Saiyan should stop using his mother's Time Machine every other arc.

Are you excited to see where Chrona goes from here on out in the anime? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.