Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Sounding Off About the Latest Chapter

Just like every month, Dragon Ball Super has dropped a new chapter. But it's been an especially tough wait for Chapter 58 of the series as the cliffhanger fans were left on teased Goku's return to the Earth and officially getting involved in the battle against Moro and his army of escaped prisoners in full. But now that the chapter has been officially released, fans are beginning to sound off about all the happenings that took place such as the return of Goku's Ultra Instinct form and much more. But what are they saying exactly?

It's been a mixed bag among fans admittedly as the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc is in the midst of transitioning to its major action. The series is officially entering the third (and presumably) final phase of the arc, and that means Goku and Vegeta will soon be having their second big rematch against Planet Eater Moro after their months of training.

The latest chapter of the series began to show fruits of Goku's training with a new name for Ultra Instinct's first form. This leads to a major battle that results in a gruesome death for one of the henchmen villains, and goes to show the lengths Moro will go to keep himself entertained while devouring the universe.

There's a ton of potential in it all as Goku has reached a new level of mastery with the form after training with Merus, and the chapter teases that the final major battles of the arc are finally kicking in. Read on to see what fans are saying about Chapter 58 of the series, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!