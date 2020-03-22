Samurai 8 Finale Leave Fans with Conflicting Emotions

It feels like it wasn't long ago since news went live about Samurai 8, but its end is already here. A few years back saw artist Masashi Kishimoto return to work following his iconic run with Naruto, and Samurai 8 was his big prize. The sci-fi series is one which Kishimoto had been wanting to do for years, and his newfound freedom gave him a chance to pursue the project. But just after a year of being published, the manga has come to an end.

Today marks the release of the last chapter of Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru. The series, which has been overseen by Masashi and Akira Okubo, ended with just five volumes. The final collection will go on sale in Japan starting in May while Viz Media continues its own print of the manga.

As you can see below, fans have a lot of emotions about the manga, and its ending has sparked some passionate reactions. While some are glad to be rid of the series, others are far more frustrated by the early ending. Weekly Shonen Jump isn't afraid to axe underperforming series, and Samurai 8 hasn't done well in sales so far. Japanese audiences never caught onto the sci-fi series, but those who did read the manga are sad to see all its potential lost.

This abrupt end marks the final chapter of Samurai 8 and its legacy. There is no word on whether Kishimoto or Okubo have projects lined up in the wake of this finale. For the former, he could always circle back to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but Kishimoto certainly deserves a break if he wants one. And if that is the case, fans are more than ready to give him and Okubo all the rest they need to launch a comeback.

Did you ever check out this series? Will you be sad to see Samurai 8 go? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!