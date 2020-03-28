Dragon Ball Super Fans Are Loving the Fight Against Moro Right Now

Dragon Ball Super's manga is getting a ton of attention from fans lately as it's beginning to show much of the potential the anime series left on the table with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc. As fans continue to wait for news of a potential new anime, the current arc of the series has already provided some major moments in the fight with the newest villain Planet Eater Moro. As the fight continues to take shape with each new chapter, fans have been more anxious to see what's next to come for the series as it might change even more.

The latest chapter of the series has especially been getting good reviews from fans as the fight against Moro takes another turn. With Goku returning from his training with the angel in disguise Merus with an all new grasp on his Ultra Instinct state, the fight between the two has certainly set fans up for something exciting.

But even more so after Goku and Vegeta's initial defeats at the hands of Moro, the latest bouts of training with Goku and Vegeta makes it seem like Vegeta will get to deal the final blow this time around. With the potential for the future fights against Moro looking brighter than ever, and with Moro continuing to show how much of a fun villain he could be, fans are all in on the manga right now.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Moro's run as the villain in Dragon Ball Super so far, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!