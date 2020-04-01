My Hero Academia Cosplay Heats Up With Femme Dabi

There is perhaps no villain in My Hero Academia that has more questions swirling around his head than Dabi, and one fan has created a cosplay that brings about a new interpretation of one of the most powerful members of the League of Villains. With his origin still a mystery and his powers strikingly similar to those of the current number one hero, Endeavor, many fans are beginning to believe that his ties to the world of heroes is far closer than anyone in the universe of the popular anime expected! Needless to say, Dabi is set to be a HUGE character.

When Dabi first appeared, he was seemingly inspired by the message of Stain, the villain who was attempting to create a world wherein heroes weren't simply becoming crime fighters for the money and fame. Following a bloody battle with several students of UA Academy, Stain was captured but not before his message was blasted out to across the airwaves, introducing a number of younger super powered people. With the likes of Toga and Dabi hearing the call, they immediately joined the League of Villains in order to create a world where their powers won't be controlled by anyone but themselves!

Reddit Cosplayer Blood-Raven put together this amazing Femme version of the flame wielding villain named Dabi, who may or may not be related to the current number one hero of My Hero Academia, Endeavor:

In the My Hero Academia manga, Dabi has joined with the Paranormal Liberation Front, a much stronger version of the League of Villains, and has entered into a battle that has already seen its fair share of casualties as a result. Without going into serious spoiler territory, one has to wonder if Dabi will manage to live out the event himself. With his origin still a mystery, fans want to learn more about this enigmatic villain before he meets his end, were it to happen.

Dabi recently fought against Endeavor in the second feature length film of the franchise in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, though the conflict ended almost before it even began. With a bond seemingly held between the hero and villain, fans are chomping at the bit to see if the two flame based Quirk wielders are related!

What do you think of this Femme version of Dabi from My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

