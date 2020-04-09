Hunter X Hunter Fans Express Their Love Of The Series During Quarantine

Hunter x Hunter is turning a lot of heads during this rough period in time, with fans praising the adventures of Gon, Killua, and the other hunters in their crew as a way to pass the time during quarantine. With anime fans inside to help in "flattening the curve" of the Coronavirus, there is definitely no time better than now to jump into a brand new series. If you haven't seen the popular series from creator Yoshihiro Togashio's Shonen franchise, these fans praising the series on social media may have you diving right into the anime!

Hunter x Hunter, for those who might not know, follows the story of a young fisherman named Gon who joins a number of other warriors to attempt to receive their "hunter licenses". In this world, "hunters" are an occupation that gives you insanely beneficial perks, allowing you to travel to places that most can't visit and have benefits that most of the world aren't privy to. With Gon and his friends learning to access new levels of strength thanks to the energy known as "Nen", the series has some of the biggest moments in the history of Shonen anime!